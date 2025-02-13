Iraqi oil: Blackout shuts 35 wells, disrupts 57,000 bpd

Shafaq News/ More than 30 Iraqi oil wells have shut down due to a power outage in Basra and other southern provinces, an informed source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “35 wells stopped operating today, with a total production of 57,000 barrels per day (bpd),” adding, “These wells rely on submersible pumps, and the issue was resolved by activating power generators.”

Since early Thursday, southern provinces have experienced a total blackout due to increased generation, which led to a leak in the Maysan 400–Wasit power line.

