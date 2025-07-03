Iraq's drilling success: 113 new oil wells completed in H1 2025

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraq’s Ministry of Oil reported that the Iraqi Drilling Company completed drilling and rehabilitating 113 oil wells during the first half of 2025.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that company crews drilled 27 new wells and rehabilitated 86 during this period, in line with efforts to raise production levels and improve the efficiency of oil fields.

Hassan Mohammed Hassan, the company’s director general, underscored the continued commitment of national staff to maintain high performance despite field challenges, pointing to the company’s emphasis on developing workforce capabilities while also ensuring a safe and integrated work environment that supports timely project delivery.

The oil sector remains the cornerstone of Iraq’s economy, generating approximately 127.5 trillion Iraqi dinars (around $90 billion) in revenues during 2024—accounting for over 91% of federal income and nearly 88% of total state revenue.