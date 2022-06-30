Report

The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for May 2022

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-30T07:59:42+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Thursday, the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for May.

The ministry said in a statement 

• Crude oil exports totaled 102,303,020 bpd at 11,477,496 thousand dollars.

• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 98,946,914 barrels.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 3,002,133 barrels.

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 112.191 dollars.

Iraq exported oil with 35 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Amaya and floating oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

