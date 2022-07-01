Report

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil issues statistics for June 2022 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-01T20:42:12+0000
The Iraqi Ministry of Oil issues statistics for June 2022 

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Friday, the final statistics on oil exports for June.

The ministry said in a statement:

• Crude oil exports totaled 101,191,236 bpd at 11,505,000 thousand dollars. An average of 3,373 thousand bpd.

• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 97,980,589 barrels.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,910,887 barrels.

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 113.70 dollars.

• Iraq and (373) thousand barrels per day, and the average price per barrel amounted to more than (113.70) dollars.

