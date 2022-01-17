Iraq signs an agreement with Siemens to start producing hydrogen

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced reaching an agreement with Siemens company to produce hydrogen.

The ministry said in a statement that it is discussing with Siemens ways to start relying on renewable energy, especially producing hydrogen, which paves the way for achieving the country's goal to rely on green energy.

According to the statement, the German company will provide the Iraqi energy field with advanced equipment and techniques, and will hold workshops to find solutions for the energy crisis in the country.

The Ministry noted that it had held today, in cooperation with Siemens, an extensive workshop about hydrogen production.

The company's team prepared a comprehensive presentation about Hydrogen and its role in helping the country fully rely on green energy.