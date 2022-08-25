The Ministry of Oil issues statistics for July 2022 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced today, Thursday, the final statistics on oil exports for July.

The ministry said in a statement

• Crude oil exports totaled 102,385,049 bpd at 10,368,352 thousand dollars.

• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 99,965,094 barrels.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,344,536 barrels.

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 101.268 dollars.

• Iraq exported oil with 35 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Amaya oil export terminal to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.