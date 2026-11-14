Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi airspace remains open and flights are operating normally, Lieutenant General Saad Maan said on Saturday, dismissing social media reports of a 72-hour closure.

Maan, the head of public relations and government communications at the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, confirmed in a statement that no closure order had been issued. The circulating video was old and had been edited to distort its original context.