Iraq denies reports of 72-hour airspace closure

Iraq denies reports of 72-hour airspace closure
2026-11-14T12:07:24+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi airspace remains open and flights are operating normally, Lieutenant General Saad Maan said on Saturday, dismissing social media reports of a 72-hour closure.

Maan, the head of public relations and government communications at the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, confirmed in a statement that no closure order had been issued. The circulating video was old and had been edited to distort its original context.

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