Turkiye grants visas to stranded Iraqis as Basra reopens for flights

Shafaq News/ Turkish authorities are continuing to issue entry visas to stranded Iraqis arriving from third countries and seeking to return home, Iraq’s ambassador to Turkiye confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement, Ambassador Majid Al-Lajmawi said that the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara is closely coordinating with Turkish authorities to facilitate the issuance of five-day entry visas for stranded Iraqi nationals.

“The measure follows directives from Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and aims to ensure an orderly and secure return of Iraqis stranded at Turkish airports due to recent regional developments that prompted the airspace shutdown.”

He also announced the launch of a new direct flight route between Dubai and Basra, operated by Iraqi Airways with two daily flights.

Iraq’s Ministry of Transport recently confirmed that air traffic remains suspended across the country’s airports—except for Basra International Airport, which reopened for daytime operations starting Sunday.

Additionally, the head of Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority, Benkin Rikani, noted that these measures fall under the broader efforts of the Iraqi government to secure an orderly and safe return for nationals affected by the ongoing regional crisis.