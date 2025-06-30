Iraq reclaims Mesopotamian artifacts in Turkish handover

Shafaq News – Ankara/Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq's embassy in Ankara received six ancient clay tablets dating back to the Mesopotamian civilization, marking the latest recovery of looted antiquities through diplomatic cooperation.

The handover took place during an official ceremony at the Republic Museum in the Turkish capital, attended by Iraqi Ambassador Majid Al-Lajmawi, Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gokhan Yazgi, and a number of diplomats and officials from both countries.

Al-Lajmawi noted that these tablets bear witness to Mesopotamia’s contributions to writing, governance, and administrative systems from the dawn of civilization.

For his part, Yazgi underscored Turkiye’s adherence to international conventions on protecting cultural property, reaffirming the coutries continued support for Iraq’s efforts to reclaim looted heritage.

Iraq’s antiquities have long been vulnerable to looting and smuggling, particularly during periods of conflict such as the 2003 US-led invasion and the rise of ISIS. Many artifacts were trafficked through neighboring country’s, including Turkiye, which served as a transit route or temporary destination in the illicit antiquities trade.

In recent years, Iraq has launched a concerted campaign to repatriate its cultural heritage, working with international partners and organizations like UNESCO to identify, recover, and return stolen artifacts. These efforts have led to the restoration of thousands of pieces, including tablets, statues, and relics from Iraq’s ancient civilizations.