Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk’s Provincial Council elected Qahtan Al-Wandawi as the province’s new governor on Saturday, succeeding Mohammed Samaan Agha, Hassan Majeed Ali, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the council, confirmed to Shafaq News.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that 14 of the 15 members present at the 16-member council voted in favor of Al-Wandawi.

Earlier on Saturday, the council accepted Agha’s resignation during a special session and opened nominations for his successor.