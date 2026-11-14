Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading higher in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 170,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 169,700 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 169,350 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 170,250 dinars and bought it at 169,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 169,650 dinars and buying prices at 169,550 dinars.