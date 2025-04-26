President Barzani hails Kurdish solidarity effort in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani praised the organizers of the Kurdish Unity and Solidarity Conference in Syria, calling it a key step toward strengthening Kurdish rights and solidarity.

In a statement, Barzani congratulated Mazloum Abdi, the Kurdish National Council (ENKS), and other contributors, expressing hope that the initiative would reinforce Kurdish unity and protect Kurdish rights in Syria.

The conference opened in Qamishli, Syria, with more than 400 participants from Kurdish parties in Syria, Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, and Turkiye, as well as independent political and religious figures. Participants announced the formation of a joint Kurdish delegation to implement the agreed vision through dialogue with Damascus and other Syrian political groups.