Shafaq News- Duhok

Duhok Municipality has developed 15 public parks, 145 walkways, and small green spaces in residential neighborhoods this year, municipal media official Shirwan Hassan Shaheen told Shafaq News.

The municipality is also developing new parks covering 1.575 million square meters. According to Shaheen, green spaces now account for 14% of the city, with coverage expected to reach 18% once the ongoing projects are completed.

Tree-planting campaigns have expanded along major roads and central medians, including the planting of around 1,000 fruit trees along a road leading toward the University of Zakho and the Chamber of Commerce. Other municipal projects include upgrading parks and tourist sites, opening new roads such as Music Road, and improving intersections to reduce pollution and expand green coverage.

Agricultural expert Amin Amidi told Shafaq News that government and non-government organizations are also carrying out campaigns to plant millions of oak seeds and other native trees. He urged residents to help protect trees, parks, and public spaces, citing their importance to public health and quality of life.

Environmental expert Mohammed Taher Brevkani, meanwhile, warned that Duhok continues to face significant air pollution from poorly regulated older refineries, low-quality diesel used in generators, and rising vehicle emissions.

Green spaces in the city center have fallen below 10% due to urban expansion and inadequate environmental planning, compared with the municipality's reported 14% coverage across the city, he noted.

Brevkani further called for stricter oversight of refineries, better fuel quality, and wider tree-planting programs, noting that the environmental standards he cited require green spaces to cover at least 25% of urban areas.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Duhok —haven and hardship in Iraqi Kurdistan's frontier