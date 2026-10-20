Shafaq News- Damascus

Around 600 families displaced from Ras al-Ain (Serekaniye) in northeastern Syria are preparing to return to their homes on Wednesday, October 21, as part of the sixth organized return convoy, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Tuesday.

Citing information it had received, the Observatory said the families, currently living in Newroz camp in Derik, were preparing to leave for their hometowns and villages after years of displacement.

https://t.co/n6oLglX0mG — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 20, 2026

The return is part of a series of organized convoys, although other displaced families remain in camps awaiting an opportunity to return.

SOHR called for conditions that would ensure safe, voluntary and dignified returns, including protection of residents' property, access to basic services and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure to prevent renewed displacement.

The fifth convoy departed on October 13, carrying 385 families returning to areas around Ras al-Ain, Tal Tamr and Zarkan.

Thousands of families fled Ras al-Ain and surrounding areas following a Turkish military operation involving allied Syrian armed factions in October 2019. Many sought refuge in camps and temporary shelters across northeastern Syria.