Civilians injured in Aleppo countryside, SOHR

Shafaq News/Several displaced people were injured by artillery shells that hit an area hosting displaced camps near Masha’alah village, Zyarat Hanan and Al-Barakah camp in Kafr Jannah area in Afrin countryside. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

“Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham continues its attempt to storm more villages, firing artillery shells on Third Corps positions.”

SOHR activists have reported that dozens of HTS armoured vehicles near Ziyarah Hanan cemetery are preparing to storm Kfar Janah, Third Corps’ most important stronghold in Aleppo countryside.

A few hours ago, SOHR activists reported that violent clashes between Third Corps and Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham renewed on the outskirts of Kafr Jannah village nearly 48 hours after the cautious calm and since the conclusion of an agreement between al-Julani and Abu Yassin on October 15.

“These violent clashes triggered a mass civilian exodus from Kuwait Al-Rahma complex in Sharan district in Afrin countryside and the closure of Azaz-Afrin road, amid bringing military reinforcements to hotspots, including heavy weapons and tanks by two factions.” The Agency added.

According to SOHR, on Monday morning, Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham informed the leaders of Al-Jabha Al-Shamiyyah faction of the termination of the agreement signed between them on October 15, claiming that Al-Jabha Al-Shamiyyah did not comply with the agreement terms and provisions.

This coincides with the refusal of the residents of “Euphrates Shield” areas of the entry of HTS convoys into the area, where civilians called for general mobilisation, yesterday, October 16. It said.

SOHR pointed out that Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham refused to hand over the headquarters of Third Corps in Afrin and the exchange prisoners. Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham demanded from Al-Jabha Al-Shamiyyah faction to evacuate its headquarters in Kafarjah village and handed them over to HTS, but Al-Jabha Al-Shamiyyah refused, fearing that HTS would head towards Azaz city to impose its control over it.

It is worth noting that the termination of the agreement concluded between the two parties came over mass demonstrations staged yesterday evening to reject the entry of Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham into “Euphrates Shield” areas.