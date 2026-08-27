Shafaq News- Pyongyang

North Korea on Thursday condemned a US-approved $125 million arms sale to South Korea, warning that the deployment of advanced missiles would heighten security tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

A statement from the Ministry of Defense, carried by state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), accused Washington of pursuing a "hostile policy toward Pyongyang," warning that North Korea would respond "strongly and immediately" to any hostile acts or military moves targeting its sovereignty and security.

"The ministry views US arms support for Seoul as part of a continuing US effort to increase military pressure on North Korea," the statement added, reaffirming Pyongyang's intention to strengthen its military capabilities, including its deterrent, to protect its territory.

The US State Department earlier approved a possible sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II air-to-air missiles to South Korea. The package includes missile containers, spare parts, logistical support, guidance systems and training, with RTX Corporation as the main contractor.

Pyongyang has repeatedly criticized US-South Korean military cooperation and arms transfers, while Washington and Seoul maintain that their alliance is focused on deterrence and strengthening defensive capabilities.