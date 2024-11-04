US and South Korea forge civil nuclear cooperation agreement to bolster clean energy and economic growth

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Energy announced on Monday a landmark agreement with South Korea to enhance civil nuclear cooperation, marking a pivotal step in bilateral relations.

“Consistent with the deep and longstanding relationship between the United States and the Republic of Korea, the two countries reached a significant outcome on November 1, advancing their cooperation on civil nuclear energy by initialing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Principles Concerning Nuclear Exports and Cooperation,” the Department stated on its website.

“The United States and the Republic of Korea reaffirmed their mutual commitment to promoting the expansion of peaceful nuclear energy while upholding the highest standards of nonproliferation, safety, safeguards, and security.”

Toward this end, both countries have enhanced their management of civil nuclear technology export controls, the statement added.

The new partnership will serve as a foundation for broader collaboration in combating climate change, accelerating global energy transitions, securing vital supply chains, and creating economic opportunities estimated at billions of dollars.

The agreement is expected to generate or support tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs in both countries.

The MoU will undergo final reviews in the capitals of both nations, according to the US Department of Energy.

Since 1950, South Korea and the United States have maintained a close international alliance, rooted in the US's role in establishing modern South Korea and fighting alongside it with United Nations support in the Korean War (1950-1953).

Over the four decades, South Korea made substantial strides politically, economically, and militarily, significantly reducing its dependence on the United States.

While South Korea aimed to develop a partnership with the US, this shift occasionally introduced tensions, fueled in part by anti-American and anti-Korean rhetoric on both sides. However, relations improved markedly under conservative President Lee Myung-bak, who prioritized closer ties with the United States.

At the 2009 G20 Summit in London, US President Barack Obama described South Korea as “one of America's closest allies and greatest friends.” Subsequently, South Korea was designated a major non-NATO Ally, cementing its strategic importance to the United States.