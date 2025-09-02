Baghdad jails man for promoting Baath Party

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s al-Karkh Criminal Court sentenced a man to three years in prison for promoting the ideology of the banned Baath Party, the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Tuesday.

According to the council, the ruling was issued under Article 8/2 of the 2016 law prohibiting the Baath Party and extremist entities, as well as Article 132/3 of the Penal Code.

The Baath Party, founded in the 1940s on Arab nationalist and socialist principles, seized power in Iraq after the 1968 coup led by Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr. Saddam Hussein soon consolidated authority, steering the country through decades marked by political repression, the Iran-Iraq War, and the 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

That invasion triggered international intervention and years of sanctions, culminating in the 2003 US-led military campaign that ended Saddam’s rule, after which Iraq’s 2005 constitution permanently outlawed the Baath Party. Courts later issued death sentences against Saddam and several senior officials.