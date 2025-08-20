Turkiye destroys smuggling tunnel in Syria

Shafaq News – Idlib / Suwayda

On Wednesday, a Turkish military operation targeted a smuggling tunnel linking Syria to Turkiye, in Atmeh, north of Idlib.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the blast, which shook nearby displacement camps, caused no casualties but sparked panic among residents.

Meanwhile in Suwayda, a local source told our agency that a detonation occurred between al-Thaala and Tel Hadid, coinciding with Israeli aircraft flying overhead. The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and officials have yet to issue a statement.

These incidents came just days after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt near al-Wahda bakery in Aleppo’s al-Maysar neighborhood and another explosion rattled Nawa city in western Daraa countryside.