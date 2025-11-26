Weapons depot blast injures civilians in northern Syria

2025-11-26T11:57:05+00:00

Shafaq News – Idlib

A powerful explosion on Wednesday struck the town of Kafr Takharim in Idlib’s countryside, northern Syria.

Local sources told Shafaq News that initial information indicates the blast occurred inside a weapons depot in one of the town’s neighborhoods, injuring several civilians with varying injuries. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the depot belongs to a local armed faction.

Authorities have not commented on the incident, and the number of victims and the extent of the damage remain unknown.

