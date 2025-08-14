Syria’s Idlib: 14 deaths, injuries in explosion

Shafaq News – Idlib

On Thursday, an explosion rocked western Idlib, Syria, leaving six people dead — including a child — and injuring eight others, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The Observatory noted that the blast occurred at an ammunition depot and a facility used by non-Syrian foreign fighters, confirming that four of the dead and five of the wounded were foreign militants.

In July, 18 people were killed in two separate explosions — one at an ammunition depot belonging to the Turkistan Islamic Party in northern Idlib Province, and another at weapons depots in the towns of Kafriya and Foua in northern Idlib countryside.

The cause of the explosions remains unknown. At the time, media outlets reported that a drone, believed to be Israeli, was seen flying over Idlib around the time of the incident.