Shafaq News- Hormuz

An oil tanker was targeted by a drone near Sohar, Oman, early on Monday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The agency did not identify the vessel or provide details on the extent of the damage or its condition following the attack. No casualties were reported.

Responsibility for the attack remains unclear.

UKMTO WARNING 165-26 UPDATE 001 #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/LjC2GhHYUk — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 11, 2026

Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that a tanker caught fire after striking a sea mine while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorized route.

The crew’s status, the extent of the damage, and the environmental impact remain unknown.

No link between the two incidents has been confirmed.

The IRGC has previously warned that shipping companies complying with US instructions could face sanctions. It has also threatened to pursue vessels using routes Tehran considers unauthorized, including those beyond the maritime gateway.