Shafaq News- Najaf

A court in Iraq's southern province of Najaf sentenced a drug trafficker to death by hanging on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The convict had tried to smuggle crystal methamphetamine from Iran into the city through Najaf International Airport, according to the source.

The Najaf Criminal Court issued the sentence under Article 27 of Iraq's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017.

Two days ago, the Court sentenced a defendant to death by hanging after convicting him of attempting to smuggle 200 grams of narcotics into the province.

Last month, Interior Ministry spokesperson Miqdad Miri said that courts issued 2,157 rulings in drug-related cases during the government's first 100 days, including 59 death sentences and 254 life terms.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation