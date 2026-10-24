Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

A detainee who escaped from an anti-narcotics facility in Iraq’s Diyala province was arrested in Al-Anbar, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

The ministry said a joint team from the anti-narcotics directorates in Diyala and Al-Anbar tracked the suspect’s movements and located him through coordinated intelligence and security efforts. He was subsequently arrested and referred to the relevant authorities for further legal procedures.

The ministry’s General Directorate for Drug Affairs also launched an investigation into the circumstances of the escape and said those responsible would be held accountable.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that the suspect, who was being held in a drug-related case, had escaped through a ventilation opening at an anti-narcotics facility at Al-Quds intersection in Baquba.