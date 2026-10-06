Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The Federal Police Command on Tuesday imposed an overnight curfew in Hawija district and its villages in Kirkuk province, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In a statement, the command said movement would be strictly prohibited during curfew hours, with tighter restrictions on motorcycles and vehicles. Motorcycles found violating the curfew will be impounded, while cargo motorcycles will also be barred from operating during the curfew except in necessary cases with official authorization.

Residents were urged to comply with the instructions and cooperate with security forces to maintain security and safety in the area. The command warned that violators would face legal action.

The curfew followed an ISIS attack on Monday, which targeted a Federal Police position in the Al-Bargiliya–Al-Danadish area of Hawija district, which killed one officer and wounded four others.