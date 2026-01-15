Netherlands pledges reparations for 2015 Hawija strike

Shafaq News– Kirkuk

The deadly 2015 Hawija airstrike dominated Dutch Defense Minister Robbert Briksman’s visit to Kirkuk on Thursday, as calls for justice and compensation for victims’ families intensified.

Carried out by Dutch warplanes on June 2, 2015, the strikes targeted an ISIS explosives site and triggered a massive secondary explosion that tore through Hawija’s residential areas. Dozens of civilians were killed, and widespread damage was caused. In 2019, the Dutch government acknowledged that the strikes had resulted in civilian deaths, citing operational errors and the unexpected scale of the blast.

During his visit, Briksman inspected the site and discussed compensation and reparations for affected families, recognizing a humanitarian responsibility toward the residents of Hawija, a source told Shafaq News.

Mohammed Al-Jubouri, a resident of Hawija district, recalled that the neighborhood was densely populated and unaware of any military targets. “Suddenly, a massive explosion destroyed entire homes, and civilians with no connection to the fighting were killed,” he told our agency. Survivor Abdullah Khalaf recounted losing relatives and sustaining lasting injuries, noting that civilians had been trapped between ISIS fighters and the airstrike, with limited access to justice.

Beyond the Hawija airstrike, Briksman met with Kirkuk’s Governor Rebwar Taha to review overall security in the province and the steps taken to improve stability.

In a statement, Taha underlined the role of international partnerships in supporting development and security. Briksman reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to ongoing cooperation with local authorities to strengthen security and assist the people of Kirkuk.