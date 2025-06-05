Deadly overnight strikes: Russian drones pummel Ukraine

Shafaq News/ Russian drone strikes killed at least five civilians, including a one-year-old, and injured more than two dozen across northern and eastern Ukraine early Thursday, according to Ukrainian officials.

The deadliest attack reportedly struck Pryluky in Chernihiv, where six Iranian-made Shahed drones hit residential neighborhoods overnight. Regional governor Viacheslav Chaus confirmed five deaths and six injuries.

Among the victims were the wife, daughter, and infant grandson of the city's fire chief, who was responding to the attack when his family was killed, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

Homes and public infrastructure also sustained severe damage.

Later, another wave of drones targeted Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district, wounding 19 people. The injured included four children, a pregnant woman, and a 93-year-old man, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Fires broke out as drones struck residential buildings and vehicles. Two of seven damaged apartment blocks reportedly took direct hits.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed emergency crews worked overnight to help victims and limit further destruction.

The strikes followed a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump claimed Putin “very strongly” warned of retaliation for recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian airfields.