Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi security authorities imposed an overnight curfew on Friday across all villages south of Daquq district in Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The restrictions, in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time until further notice, aim to protect residents and prevent suspicious movements or potential militant activity, according to the source, who said security forces will establish checkpoints at village entrances and exits, deploy patrols, and monitor surrounding roads.

Three days earlier, Iraqi warplanes struck ISIS hideouts in Wadi Zghaitoun, Kirkuk, killing at least two militants.

Kirkuk is among the territories disputed between Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), where gaps in security coordination have allowed ISIS remnants to operate. In August, Iraqi authorities announced plans to transfer security responsibility for Daquq and Tuz Khurmatu from the East Saladin Operations Command to the Kirkuk Operations Command as part of a broader military reorganization.

Read more: ISIS hits Iraqi night surveillance twice in 24 hours in Kirkuk's Hawija