Shafaq News- Kirkuk

No curfew had been imposed in Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday, clarifying that authorities had only tightened security measures.

Security orders called for tighter measures in farms and villages near positions where Federal Police forces are deployed, the source added.

The measures also include regulating the movement of farmers whose agricultural land is located near Federal Police positions for security reasons.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Federal Police Command told Shafaq News that it had imposed a curfew in Hawija district and its villages from 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.