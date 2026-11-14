Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon's General Security on Saturday denied reports that its chief had told Iraqi authorities or politicians that the killing of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani was linked to “moral reasons” or “honor.”

Al-Alwani was found murdered in Beirut on November 10. His body was flown to Baghdad on Saturday and buried the same day in his home province of Al-Anbar, where large crowds joined the funeral procession.

Read more: Former Iraqi MP Al-Alwani killing: Media office demands answers