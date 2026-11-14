Shafaq News- Washington

More than 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil have passed through the Strait of Hormuz from Gulf partners under US protection, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets patrol over regional waters in the Middle East. More than 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil have been shipped through the Strait of Hormuz by Gulf partners with U.S. protection. https://t.co/S4wd1hk4Uw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 14, 2026

CENTCOM previously said its forces were working around the clock to keep the strait open to commercial shipping and enforce the US naval blockade on Iran. Around 4,000 vessels have crossed with US support, while American forces have redirected 150 ships and disabled five others since July for attempting to violate the blockade.

U.S. forces continue to work around the clock keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for commercial shipping, strictly enforcing the ironclad naval blockade against Iran, and working with U.S. interagency partners to prevent the IRGC from using land routes and the Caspian Sea to move advanced weapons systems, dual-use tech, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 11, 2026

Earlier today, Iran's Navy reported that an oil tanker had caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the vessel of entering a restricted maritime zone despite repeated warnings.