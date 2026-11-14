CENTCOM: 1.7B+ barrels crossed Hormuz under US protection

CENTCOM: 1.7B+ barrels crossed Hormuz under US protection
2026-11-14T18:59:32+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

More than 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil have passed through the Strait of Hormuz from Gulf partners under US protection, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

CENTCOM previously said its forces were working around the clock to keep the strait open to commercial shipping and enforce the US naval blockade on Iran. Around 4,000 vessels have crossed with US support, while American forces have redirected 150 ships and disabled five others since July for attempting to violate the blockade.

Earlier today, Iran's Navy reported that an oil tanker had caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the vessel of entering a restricted maritime zone despite repeated warnings.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon