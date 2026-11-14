Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A 12-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when an explosive remnant of war detonated during a family outing in the Tal Al-Lahm area, south of Nasiriyah in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province, a security source told Shafaq News.

Security forces transferred her body to the forensic medicine department, cordoned off the site, and searched the surrounding area for additional explosives, according to the source.

Iraq remains heavily contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance from decades of conflict, including the war against ISIS. The UN Mine Action Service estimates that around 2,583 square kilometers remain affected, posing serious risks to rural communities. Official figures show that more than 30,000 people have been killed or injured by explosive remnants of war since 2003.

Read more: Floods unearth Iraq’s hidden mines, reviving a wartime threat