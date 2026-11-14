FAA wiring upgrades continue after nationwide flight shutdown

FAA wiring upgrades continue after nationwide flight shutdown
2026-11-14T17:53:12+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that officials were working to locate and replace the remaining copper wiring in the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) communications network, a day after an outage halted flight departure nationwide.

The disruption occurred Friday while a contractor was replacing an old copper wire in a telecommunications system, prompting the FAA to ground flights across the country.

More than 70% of the network's copper connections have already been replaced with fiber-optic cables, according to Duffy. “You can’t lay fiber all over the country in a month,” he told reporters, adding that crews were working “fast and safely” to complete the upgrades.

The FAA has since lifted the restrictions, but delays and cancellations are expected to continue after thousands of passengers were stranded and hundreds of flights diverted.

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