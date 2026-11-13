Shafaq News- Washington

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on Friday that authorities had found no signs of a deliberate attack behind the communications outage that halted flight departures nationwide.

Speaking at the White House, Mullin explained that some air traffic control communications remained operational, but the outage had placed additional pressure on other parts of the network. He also dismissed a possible connection to an earlier Microsoft services outage, treating the two incidents as separate problems.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is coordinating the government’s response. Mullin gave no timeline for resuming flights, warning that restoring normal operations would take time.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the nationwide ground stop on Friday, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns.