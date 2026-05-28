US sanctions Iranian airlines, Hormuz authority

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The United States imposed sanctions on two Iranian airlines and Iran’s Strait of Hormuz Authority on Thursday, expanding restrictions linked to escalating tensions with Tehran.

The US Treasury Department said the measures include restrictions on aircraft landings, refueling operations, and overseas ticket sales involving the targeted airlines.

Washington also warned companies against making payments to Iranian authorities for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that US measures had reduced Iran’s seaborne oil exports to “their lowest levels ever.”

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