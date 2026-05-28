Salary payments revive Eid livestock markets in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Livestock markets in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, Iraqi Kurdistan Region, saw stronger trading activity ahead of Eid al-Adha after salary payments resumed following weeks of slowdown linked to the Region’s financial crisis and delayed wage distribution.

Pashtewan Ali, a livestock seller in the province, told Shafaq News that commercial activity improved noticeably after authorities began distributing salaries to public employees. “The market was nearly empty before salary payments began, but demand started recovering as people regained purchasing power before Eid.”

He said livestock prices had increased compared with previous years, though current activity remained stronger than last year’s Eid season, which was heavily affected by delayed salary payments and weak liquidity.

According to traders, most buyers are opting for smaller sheep because they are more affordable and widely preferred for meat quality.

Despite the recovery, sellers said purchasing power remains limited as many families continue facing pressure from rising prices of basic goods ahead of the holiday.