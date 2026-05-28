US, Iran reach preliminary 60-day agreement pending Trump approval

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States and Iran have reached a preliminary agreement aimed at establishing a “comprehensive peace” framework in the Middle East, though the deal still requires final approval from US President Donald Trump, according to Axios, citing a US official on Thursday.

Negotiators finalized the terms of the agreement earlier this week, but neither leadership has formally endorsed the deal yet after Trump informed mediators he wanted several days to review its details.

The report said the proposed agreement would remain in effect for 60 days and would require Iran to halt threats against the Strait of Hormuz and remove all naval mines from the waterway within 30 days. The deal also includes an Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons, with the nuclear file set to become the first issue addressed during negotiations throughout the 60-day period.

According to the US official, the maritime blockade imposed on Iran would be lifted during the implementation phase of the agreement.

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