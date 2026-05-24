Draft US-Iran deal links sanctions relief to nuclear curbs and Hormuz reopening

Shafaq News- Washington

A draft memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran proposes reciprocal steps to reduce tensions and launch negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief, and regional de-escalation, Axios reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Washington would agree to negotiate sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Iranian assets during a 60-day period, while US forces deployed to the region in recent months would remain in place pending a final agreement.

The proposed framework also includes ending the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, with US President Donald Trump reportedly consulting Arab and Muslim leaders who expressed support for the arrangement.

Axios said Iran had delivered verbal commitments through mediators regarding possible concessions on suspending uranium enrichment, though Tehran had demanded the immediate release of frozen funds and permanent sanctions relief.

The US side, however, conditioned any such steps on what it described as “tangible concessions” from Iran.

The draft understanding reportedly includes Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports and granting exemptions allowing Tehran to freely export oil, provided the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping.

The report added that the agreement would pave the way for later negotiations aimed at curbing Iran’s broader nuclear program.

Trump announced yesterday that the United States and Iran had reached a preliminary agreement that included reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence