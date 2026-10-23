Shafaq News- Washington

The US Department of Transportation on Friday fined Air France and KLM a combined $425,000 for operating more than 130 flights under Delta Air Lines’ code through restricted Iraqi airspace between 2022 and 2025.

Air France received a $105,000 penalty for more than 30 flights through the Baghdad Flight Information Region (FIR) between April 2022 and November 2025, while KLM was fined $320,000 for over 100 flights from January 2022 to May 2025.

An investigation by the department’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection found that both carriers had violated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restrictions applicable to flights operating under US airline codes. “Under the Trump Administration, if you fly carrying a US code, following our safety rules is not optional,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “We will not hesitate to hold accountable any airline for failing to comply with agency regulations. Passenger safety comes first—no exceptions.”

Both airlines were ordered to cease further violations.

The FAA bars US carriers and commercial operators from flying below 32,000 feet in the Baghdad FIR because of security risks associated with regional conflict. The prohibition also covers foreign airlines operating under US carriers’ codes.

Amended and extended in October 2020, the restrictions remain in force until October 26, 2027.