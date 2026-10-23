Shafaq News- Fort Myers

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington could launch another limited military operation against Iran or reach an agreement with Tehran.

Speaking at a rally in Florida, Trump claimed that Washington had defeated Iran militarily and financially and was working to ensure Tehran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

On oil shipments, Trump said the volume of oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz now exceeds prewar levels.

Trump has also suggested that Washington would turn its attention to Cuba after Iran, previously saying the US would deal with the island on its way back from the conflict.

Earlier on Friday, US Special Envoy to Iraq and Syria, Tom Barrack, said US strikes against Iran could begin as early as this weekend. However, Trump later told reporters he knew nothing about such plans.

Washington said on October 20 that the strait remained open to commercial shipping despite continued Iranian attacks. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said 95% of vessels had successfully crossed the waterway, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio put oil and energy shipments at 80% to 100% of prewar levels.