Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's media office warned on Friday that application forms circulating online for the Watan initiative —a project to distribute one million residential land plots— are unauthorized, as registration has not yet opened.

Citing the Supreme Steering Committee, the office said individuals were circulating the forms to exploit citizens for personal gain.

The committee said it would soon announce the launch of the official registration platform, urging citizens to avoid unauthorized forms and links, refrain from paying anyone claiming to offer registration services, and rely exclusively on official channels for information and applications.

It also warned that authorities would take legal action against those involved.

On October 11, Al-Zaidi directed provinces to complete land allocation procedures by the end of 2026.

Read more: Iraq’s latest land distribution plan faces legacy of unfinished projects