Shafaq News- Doha

Iraq’s U17 national football team claimed their first victory at the Gulf Cup in Qatar on Friday, beating Kuwait 3-0 in their second Group B match.

Hassan Haider put Iraq ahead with a first-half penalty before Ali Al-Bahadli doubled the lead in the 62nd minute and Rasoul Mohammed sealed the 3-0 win in the 89th at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium.

The result came after Iraq lost their opener 2-0 to Yemen, while Kuwait suffered a 3-0 defeat to Egypt in their first match.

Iraq compete in Group B alongside Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Yemen, and Egypt. Group A includes hosts Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and China.

Running from October 16 to November 4, 2026, the tournament features 10 national teams, the largest field in its history.