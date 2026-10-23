Saladin police arrest four suspects over forged checks
2026-10-23T21:09:57+00:00
Shafaq News- Saladin
Police in Iraq’s Saladin province arrested four suspects on Friday for allegedly selling forged checks in Tikrit, seizing 60 blank counterfeit checks.
According to the provincial police, Tikrit’s Anti-Crime Office acted on intelligence from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and seized three counterfeit checkbooks containing 20 blank checks each.
Legal proceedings against the suspects are underway.
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