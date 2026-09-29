Shafaq News- Saladin

A security force accompanied by an Integrity Commission team arrested a businessman at his home in Tikrit, Saladin province, on Tuesday in connection with the case of detained Oil Ministry Deputy Adnan al-Jumaili, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the businessman was arrested hours after returning to Iraq from abroad. Investigators have begun legal proceedings and questioning but have not disclosed further details about the allegations.

Al-Jumaili, a former deputy oil minister for refining affairs and former director-general of the North Refineries Company, has been detained since his May 30 arrest over alleged misuse of public funds at the Baiji Refinery.

An investigating judge later said information provided by Al-Jumaili during questioning widened the inquiry, led to further arrests and prompted investigators to examine additional government contracts. The investigation subsequently became one of the main cases linked to the government’s Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr) anti-corruption campaign, drawing in lawmakers, officials and business figures.

Authorities also arrested Al-Jumaili’s brother, Ghassan Al-Jumaili, head of the training department at the Baiji Oil Institute, on September 5 over alleged corruption. Officials have not disclosed the specific accusations against him or confirmed whether his detention forms part of the investigation into his brother.

Read more: Iraq’s Dawn Crackdown spreads through state institutions