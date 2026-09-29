Shafaq News – Washington/Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran was in a “very bad situation”, predicting that Tehran would surrender.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump also claimed that the United States had moved more oil through the Strait of Hormuz over the previous two days than at any point in history.

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei stated that Tehran had conveyed its conditions to the United States, but said Trump was “unable” to make a decision.

He argued that Trump was stuck in a “dilemma” in which he could neither negotiate nor fight, adding that the United States had resorted to an air blockade out of “desperation” during the conflict.

Iran’s Khabar Fori news agency reported that an oil tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by a projectile after “violating Iranian rules by passing through the waterway without authorization."

The tanker was heading toward the southern part of the strait to transfer an oil cargo to another tanker, according to the agency.

Earlier Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that a vessel caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by an unidentified projectile.