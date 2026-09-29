Shafaq News- Jeddah

Iraq football national team head coach Graham Arnold named his starting lineup for Tuesday’s final Gulf Cup Group A match against Saudi Arabia, with Iraq needing a draw to reach the semifinals and a win to finish top of the group.

The starting XI is Ahmed Basil, Maytham Jabbar, Mustafa Saadoun, Merchas Doski, Youssef Al-Imam, Amir Al-Ammari, Saif Rashid, Karar Nabil, Zaid Ismail, Hassan Abdulkarim, and Ahmed Qasim. Al-Ammari will captain the side.

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 🇮🇶🇸🇦إليكم تشكيلة منتخبنا الوطني لمواجهة المنتخب السعودي في خليجي 27 🦁Here’s how we line up to face Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Cup 🦁#كاس_الخليج #أجيال_بشغف_واحد #خليجي27 pic.twitter.com/nWRaHJhPnn — Iraq National Team (@IraqNT_EN) September 29, 2026

Saudi Arabia lead Group A with six points and have already qualified, while Iraq are second with four. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah.