Shafaq News- Miami

FIFA accused UEFA of harassing President Gianni Infantino and spreading misinformation to influence next year’s presidential election, according to a 21-page filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

FIFA asked the court to reject UEFA’s request for testimony and documents linked to the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise investment plan. UEFA sought the evidence for a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland, alleging Infantino developed the proposal with a small group of advisers and investors while bypassing FIFA’s normal governance processes and undervaluing its commercial rights.

FIFA rejected the allegations, saying there was “no basis whatsoever” for suggesting Infantino sought to profit personally, as the plan required approval from member associations and the FIFA Council and would have remained under their oversight.

The sides also dispute the venture’s valuation. UEFA said investors would have paid $4.2 billion for a stake based on an initial equity valuation of about $20 billion, while FIFA said UEFA had confused equity value with enterprise value, which it put at more than $30 billion.

The project was abandoned in July after opposition from UEFA, CONCACAF, and the Asian Football Confederation over a lack of consultation.

Infantino is seeking re-election in March 2027. UEFA is seeking a challenger to him, while FIFA said the timing of UEFA’s legal applications was intended to influence the vote.

UEFA has yet to comment on FIFA’s latest filing.