Shafaq News- Katowice

FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s attendance at the opening matches of the U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland remained uncertain on Friday, as the governing body prepares for its first major tournament since a governance crisis over a failed plan to sell a stake in its commercial rights to private investors.

FIFA could not confirm whether Infantino would attend Saturday’s opening games in Katowice, where hosts Poland face Argentina before Mexico play Benin. Around 15,000 spectators are expected on the opening day. The 24-team tournament runs from Sept. 5 to 27 across four Polish cities.

The uncertainty follows controversy over the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which would have transferred commercial rights linked to competitions including the men’s and women’s World Cups and Club World Cup to a new subsidiary.

Private investors would have paid about $4.2 billion for a 20% stake, valuing the business at roughly $20 billion. Infantino withdrew the proposal in late July after strong opposition from UEFA and other football bodies.

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF have since intensified criticism of Infantino, while UEFA has pursued legal action seeking documents related to the abandoned proposal. FIFA has accused UEFA of conducting a “smear campaign.”

Infantino, 56, has said he will seek a fourth term at FIFA’s March 2027 Congress. No challenger has formally declared, although UEFA has said it will work with other confederations to offer member associations an alternative candidate.

The U20 Women’s World Cup is FIFA’s first major competition since the dispute erupted and features 24 teams from all six confederations, with North Korea entering as defending champion.