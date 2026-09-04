Shafaq News- Baghdad

The conflict between Iran and the United States has disrupted tanker movements and delayed gasoline shipments to Iraqi ports, worsening fuel station queues caused by a gap between domestic production and consumption, the Oil Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Salim Al-Rikabi said the ministry imports higher-grade gasoline to supplement domestic production and had contracted one tanker, with plans to use additional vessels to meet daily fuel demand and bolster strategic reserves.

He also dismissed claims that the shortages were caused by mismanagement of the refining and distribution sector, saying refineries were operating normally and supplies were expected to improve soon.

Al-Rikabi urged motorists to buy only what they need and avoid stockpiling fuel, saying increased demand was contributing to longer lines at filling stations.

Baghdad and several other Iraqi provinces have faced renewed shortages of gasoline and gasoil, which is widely used by larger vehicles. Shafaq News correspondents reported that dozens of fuel stations had closed for reasons that were not immediately clear, while long lines formed at stations that remained open, contributing to traffic congestion in the capital.