Shafaq News- Baghdad

FIFA President Gianni Infantino backed a package of football infrastructure projects in Baghdad and confirmed plans to visit the Iraqi capital during talks with Iraqi Football Association President Younis Mahmoud on Thursday.

Meeting at FIFA headquarters, the two discussed a roadmap for developing Iraqi football, with Mahmoud presenting plans covering new training facilities and broader infrastructure upgrades.

According to the Iraqi Football Association, Infantino expressed support for a proposed sports center in Baghdad aimed at developing young players, as well as plans for a main training ground built to international standards.

The talks also covered a new headquarters for the Iraqi federation, additional training pitches, a sports medicine center and accommodation for players. The project would depend on securing sufficient land and government support.

FIFA agreed to support the construction of pitches for younger age groups in Baghdad, which the federation said could be completed within 60 days once suitable land is provided. Similar small-sided artificial-turf training pitches were also discussed under FIFA programs for children and schools.

Baghdad Provincial Council announced in July that it had allocated 100 dunams for a new Iraqi Football Association headquarters and youth-development facilities.

According to the statement, Infantino and Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi are expected to attend the opening of the planned projects.

Infantino said he saw strong prospects for Iraqi football and that FIFA remained ready to support the federation’s development plans. “I have no doubt that football in Iraq is moving in the right direction,” he said, adding that the talks had produced a roadmap aimed at creating better opportunities for boys and girls.

The meeting addressed Iraq’s ambitions to host regional tournaments, qualifying groups and other international football events, as well as opportunities for Iraqi technical, administrative and medical staff to join FIFA training programs and gain experience at the world governing body’s headquarters.

1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²